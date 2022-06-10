Challenging course for Merv Dean Memorial Tour riders

The Victorian cycling spotlight shines on Bendigo this weekend for the Merv Dean Memorial Tour.
The three-day tour is Bendigo and District Cycling Club's flagship road event each year and the 2022 edition has attracted quality riders from Victoria, SA and NSW.
Advertisement
One of Bendigo's brightest young stars is one of the favourites for the event.
Blake Agnoletto had a sensational summer on the track and he's transferred that form to the road.
He looks well-placed to go one better than last year when he finished second overall behind Castlemaine's Dylan McKenna.
McKenna, who is now in Queensland, won't defend his crown.
"We have about 100 riders across the grades, including a full house of 50 in A-grade, which is fantastic,'' race director Darren Casey said.
"Blake Agnoletto is a great chance, but this year is a different course to last year and probably suits the climbers a touch more.
"You never know in tour racing... sometimes there could be a breakaway and that decides the race.
"It's a strong field. We have (Australian cycling great) Brett Aitken bringing over a strong squad of eight riders from Adelaide from the National Track Development Team, which includes Blake (Agnoletto).
"It's great for our club that they're committed to supporting our event.
"There's a lot of depth in the field. You've got someone like Conor Leahy, who was third in the elite time-trial at the national titles.
"Bendigo's Spencer Evans is suited to the climbs, while Fergus Browning is probably the best climber in the race.
"It's basically a national road series field."
The tour starts on Saturday with an 86km stage at North Harcourt that includes a climb on the side of Mt Alexander.
For the first time in about 20 years the tour returns to Maldon for Sunday's second day where the riders face a gruelling test up Mt Tarrengower to conclude a 91km stage that takes in Newstead and Guildford.
"It's such an iconic climb for the club,'' Casey said.
Advertisement
"Going back we had riders of the calibre of Simon Clarke and Baden Cooke ride in tours at Mt Tarrengower.
"Sunday will be an exciting stage with the climb... and the loop around Guildford and Newstead is a nice course."
The tour concludes on Monday with a 58.5km kermesse at Harcourt.
Riders will complete five laps of an 11.7km circuit.
"It will be an exciting way to finish the tour,'' Casey said.
"It could come down to the time bonuses to decide the tour."
Advertisement
The annual junior tour will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with fields in under-9s through to under-17s.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.