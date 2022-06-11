Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Art Gallery lists 41 finalists for prestigious Paul Guest prize for drawing

Updated June 11 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 11:00pm
DECISION: Judge Leslie Harding and prize patron Paul Guest with Richard Lewer's winning work from 2020. Picture: SUPPLIED

JUDGING for this year's lucrative Paul Guest prize for drawing finalists has been determined, with 41 artists included.

Local News

