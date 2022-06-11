JUDGING for this year's lucrative Paul Guest prize for drawing finalists has been determined, with 41 artists included.
Renowned Australian painter Gareth Sansom chose the finalists, as part of the $15,000 non-acquisitive award and exhibition that highlights contemporary drawing practice in Australia.
Held every two years, finalists are selected by Bendigo Art Gallery curators together with a guest judge from Australia's curatorial and artistic community, and are included in an exhibition at Bendigo Art Gallery.
"I could easily have chosen another 40 or more, and was excited by the rich variations in approaches - from skilful, considered works to wildly exciting expressionist boldness," he said.
Now in its seventh year, the Paul Guest Prize was initiated by The Honourable Paul Guest OAM QC, to encourage artists from across Australia to engage with the important medium of drawing in contemporary art practice.
Mr Guest is a former Family Court judge and Olympic rower who, in addition to his stellar career, has also nurtured a lifelong appreciation for art.
Since the late 1960s he amassed a significant collection of modern and contemporary Australian paintings, drawings and sculpture which he has gifted to Bendigo Art Gallery.
The finalists for this year's competition include Gregory Alexander, Zoe Amor, Suzanne Archer, Joseph Anatolius, Jacob Bayne, Naomi Bishop, Yvonne Boag, Michelle Cawthorn, Boris Cipusev, Maryanne Coutts, James Clayden, Greg Creek, Peter Davidson, Rehgan De Mather, Stephen Eastaugh, Craig Easton, David Fairbairn, Christine Fontana, Peter Graham, Christine Healy, Mark Hetherington, Christine Hubay, Gary James, Locust Jones, Jennifer Joseph, David Keating, Peter Maloney, Jordan Marani, Terry Matassoni, Yuria Okamura, Anastasia Parmson, Kenny Pittock, Kathryn Ryan, Pip Ryan, Benedict Sibley, Fiona Somerville, Nara Walker, Adrianna Wasinka-Fabian, Rosie Weiss, Kim Westcott and Tiger Yaltangki.
Past winners of the Paul Guest Prize include Belinda Fox (2010), Tom Nicholson (2012) Heather B Swann (2014), Peter Grziwotz (2016), Laith McGregor (2018) and Richard Lewer (2020).
Mr Sansom will announce the 2022 winner on Friday, August 5.
