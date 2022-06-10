BASKETBALL: Daniels, Harvey picked to play at national junior championships

BENDIGO basketballers Dash Daniels and Mia Harvey have been selected to represent Victoria Country at next month's Australian Junior Championships.
Daniels will play for the Victoria Country under-16 boys team and Harvey the Victoria Country under-16 girls team at the national championships to be held in Perth from July 3 to 10.
Advertisement
Both are excited at the opportunity to represent their state.
"It's great representing the state and playing against the best players in the country is exciting," Daniels said on Friday.
"I made the team last year as a bottom-ager and it was cut because of COVID. That was disappointing, but back at it again this year."
At age 13, Harvey is a bottom-aged player in the girls team.
"Being a bottom-ager I am looking forward to this opportunity to play against the best in the country, meet new people along the way and play the sport we love," Harvey said.
Basketball Bendigo director of coaching and athlete development Joe Hurst says the selection of Daniels and Harvey in the state teams for the national championships highlights Bendigo's basketball pathway.
Having these two athletes representing at a national level means heaps for Bendigo basketball- Joe Hurst
"Having these two athletes representing at a national level means heaps for Bendigo basketball because every athlete that represents us at a state, national or international level sets the groundwork for others to follow," Hurst said.
The girls will begin their tournament against Western Australia Metro, while the boys' first game will be against New South Wales Metro.
The selection of Daniels comes at what's an exciting time for the family with his older brother, Dyson Daniels, one of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft to be held on June 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.