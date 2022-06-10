Bendigo Advertiser

BASKETBALL: Daniels, Harvey picked to play at national junior championships

Updated June 10 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD: Joe Hurst with Dash Daniels and Mia Harvey after their Victoria Country selection.

BENDIGO basketballers Dash Daniels and Mia Harvey have been selected to represent Victoria Country at next month's Australian Junior Championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.