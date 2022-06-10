Mount Alexander Shire-based Regional Community Vet Clinic was generously gifted an anonymous donation from cat lovers in the community to host the clinic's first de-sexing day recently.
Over the course of the day, RCVC neutered 31 cats from independent rescuers and farmsteads across the Loddon Mallee region.
Advertisement
Back in April, the clinic was awarded $200,000 from the Victorian government to open and deliver non-profit veterinary services across Mount Alexander Shire and surrounds.
Since then, the clinic founders have made it their mission to provide affordable care for animals from around the region.
"We are just in the very early stages," founding member James Mack said.
"One of the first stages of our plan is to raise funds to set up a non-profit veterinary clinic on land associated with Campbells Creek Community Centre."
Organisers hope a clinic at this site will be an opportunity to assist people experiencing financial hardship to access preventative veterinary care.
"This care could be a game changer for many people who have a tight bond with their animals but just cannot afford the veterinary care required by their animals," Mr Mack said.
OTHER STORIES:
"For some people, their animals are their lifeline and not to be able to afford care for their loved one can be devastating."
RCVC staff hope they can also be a place for the community to come together to support neutering programs.
The programs are proactive interventions that work to curb cat colonies while maintaining healthy environments for both the cats and the community, in an attempt to reduce disease and unwanted kittens.
Through community donations and the offer to run a program in a local vet clinic, an inaugural community vet neutering day was run by RCVC last month.
The cats came through local independent rescuers from colonies and farms from Maryborough to Maldon; eight female cats were spayed while 23 males were castrated.
"Every female cat has the potential to birth 6-10 kittens a year, by six months each of these kittens can start reproducing their own litters of kittens," founding member Robyn Slattery said.
"The population growth is exponential, and you can see how cat colonies can get out of control.
Advertisement
"It's fantastic to think the eight cats spayed during this program prevented up to 200 unwanted kittens being born in the next 12 months."
RCVC invites anyone who is interested in contributing, or would like to know more about the organisation and its mission to write to them at info@rcvc.org.au, call 0493 447 394 or visit rcvc.org.au and sign up for the newsletter or rcvc.org.au/donate directly to donate to the cause.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.