Bendigo Advertiser
Watch

'Mystery' acute hepatitis strikes 650 children globally

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
June 10 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mysterious acute illness in children has world experts stumped

A mysterious and potentially deadly form of acute hepatitis is infecting hundreds of children around the world, leaving experts puzzled and scrambling to find the cause.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.