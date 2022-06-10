Police are seeking the public's assistance in the investigation of a hit-run in Kyneton at around 8.10am on Friday morning.
The offending vehicle was travelling along Powlett Street and crossed Piper Street, failing to give way to the victim who subsequently struck the trailer attached to the offender's vehicle.
The offenders had only recently picked up a motorbike they had purchased from a person in the Kyneton area.
If you are the person, or know the person who sold this motorbike to the offenders, please contact Senior Constable Schappacher at Kyneton Police on 5421 2900.
A Victorian police custody officer has been charged with hundreds of counts of allegedly accessing police information without authorisation.
The 55-year-old male from the state's western region, which includes Bendigo, was charged following an internal investigation, Victoria Police say.
The charges relate to incidents that occurred while the member was on duty between February 2021 and June 2021.
The PCO has been summonsed to face court later at a latter date.
Greater Bendigo has recorded 274 new coronavirus infections overnight, a slight increase from yesterday's 271.
The total number of active cases in the region has risen again to 1378.
The majority of cases were tied to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Three of the new cases were linked to Heathcote.
Elsewhere in the state, Loddon Shire recorded nine new COVID infections overnight, while Buloke Shire reported two.
Central Goldfields and Gannawarra reported 25 and 13 new infections, respectively. And Mount Alexander Shire recorded 26.
Overnight, 30 new infections were linked to Campaspe Shire and Macedon Ranges recorded 46.
Victoria has recorded a drop in its daily coronavirus cases with the state recording 8025 new infections overnight.
This is a drop of more than 900 cases since Thursday.
The number of active cases across the state also continues to decline, according to the Department of Health, with Victoria reporting 49,174 on Thursday.
Currently, 512 people are in hospital, 28 in the ICU and five on ventilators.
19 Victorians have died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Vaccination rates are steadily climbing with 67.8 per cent of eligible Victorians having received their booster dose and 94.6 per cent of eligible Victorians having received two doses of coronavirus vaccine.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Long Gully man Jack.
The 23-year-old was last seen at his Long Gully home on Monday 6 June.
Police and family have concerns for Jack's welfare due to a medical condition.
An image of Jack has been released in the hope someone recognises him and provides information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information on Jack's whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix here with a weather outlook to start your morning.
Unfortunately I don't come baring warm news yet, so brace yourselves for some more wet and windy days.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a high chance of showers for Bendigo today, but they are set to clear by the afternoon.
Light winds will become westerly and be from 15 to 20 km/h in the morning before becoming southwesterly in the middle of the day.
Temperatures are set to hit a max of 13 degrees today and a low of six degrees.
Castlemaine is set for a wet one on Friday, with a 80 per cent chance of showers in the north central area.
If you're perched above 1100m later on in the day, you might even see a bit of snow.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around six degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between nine and 13 degrees.
North of Bendigo, Echuca may see a showery and cloudy day with a top temperature of 14 and low of six degrees.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
