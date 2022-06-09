Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Brave mare battles back from nasty eye injury

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dont Waste Time, driven by James Herbertson, breaks her maiden at Maryborough on June 3. Her win continued a good couple of months for trainer Gary Donaldson and the Pacers Bendigo 1 and 2 syndicates. Picture: CLAIRE WESTON PHOTOGRAPHY

AFTER nearly losing an eye, the Bendigo-owned and trained pacing mare Dont Waste Time has bounced back to score a courageous and rewarding maiden win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.