Girton Grammar School is preparing to present a major musical production after two years in the theatrical wilderness.
Like so many other drama education programs and theatre troupes, coronavirus has greatly limited what productions Girton has been able to present on stage.
A cast of 42 along with 20 other students in orchestral and backstage roles will present Strictly Ballroom at Ulumbarra Theatre from June 22 to 24.
But the lingering effects of the pandemic as well as the creeping up of flu season has meant the production has yet to have a rehearsal with all cast members present.
Director Mandy Ellison said there was no way to prepare for how illness would effect the production.
"We had flu and COVID hit through the term," she said. "To be honest we have not had a full cast at any rehearsals. There is always someone away, even me.
"It is one of those things where the only way (to) plan is to hope it doesn't happen. Hours and hours of work and money has gone into setting up and we are just staying positive.
"We don't have the luxury of swing (performers) or understudies. The kids are just working hard.
"If we need to put someone in with a script (as a replacement), I think the audience would understand but our two main leads, if something happens to them, maybe then we think about pulling the show."
Ms Ellison said seeing the curtain go up on the show would be the cherry on top of the student's work through the year.
"We had the discussion at rehearsal where I reminded them the skills of resilience, discipline, commitment and collaboration is what they ultimately get out of this," she said.
"If the production didn't happen, yes that's disappointing, but building a sense of support, collaboration and teamwork can be balance with the resilience to understand that's how it is."
All going to plan the production will have its first full run through with the school orchestra next week before moving into the theatre on June 20.
"We're getting close to end now," Ms Ellison said. "It's great, it's exciting and it's daunting. We are really looking forward to it.
"I'm constantly reminded of all the areas we have to bring together with production teams and technical people, costumes, lighting - all the big things that bring a musical together."
Unable to get a production up in 2020 the last musical the school did was Matilda pre-COVID.
"In 2021 did smaller play - The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui - and fought COVID restrictions and got a window of one week where we were able to put on in our black box theatre and then went back into lockdown."
Choosing Strictly Ballroom was timely for Girton with the film celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Ms Ellison said she hoped the colourful presentation, Australian characters and dance numbers would appeal to people returning to live entertainment.
"I absolutely loved the film in the day and when I realised this year was its 30th anniversary it seemed like a sign we should do it," she said.
"The story is fun and it's so good to put something on that is Australian based.
"In a world where we have been held back and with doom and gloom, we want something, colourful, light and Australian."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
