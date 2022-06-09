Bendigo Advertiser

Dellavedova in Australian Boomers squad for FIBA World Cup qualifiers

June 9 2022
Matthew Dellavedova

MARYBOROUGH'S Matthew Dellavedova has been named in the Australian Boomers's squad of 12 players for the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Melbourne.

