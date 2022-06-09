Dellavedova in Australian Boomers squad for FIBA World Cup qualifiers

MARYBOROUGH'S Matthew Dellavedova has been named in the Australian Boomers's squad of 12 players for the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Melbourne.
Dellavedova, 31, is coming off an NBL season with Melbourne United having last year signed a three-year deal with the club following eight seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Advertisement
The Boomers - the reigning Olympic bronze medallists - will play three games at Melbourne's John Cain Arena as part of the World Cup qualifiers:
June 30 - vs China (6.30pm).
July 1 - vs Japan (7.30pm).
July 3 - vs China (6.30pm).
The Boomers will be coached by Brian Goorjian.
Next year's 2023 FIBA World Cup will be jointly-hosted by Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines from August 25 to September 10.
* Australian Boomers World Cup qualifiers squad - Matthew Dellavedova, Mitch McCarron, Will McDowell White, Sam McDaniel, Wani Swaka La Buluk, Todd Blanchfield, Clint Steindl, Jack White, Jack McVeigh, Keanu Pinder, Thon Maker, Sam Froling.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.