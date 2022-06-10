Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events.
The Bendigo Community Farmers Market celebrates regional produce.
This market will showcase producers, fresh fruit, vegetables, preserves, treats and more.
This event is one not to be missed.
Queries to manager@bcfm.org.au
Where: Bendigo Pony Club, corner of Breen Street and Belle Vue Road.
When: Saturday, June 11, 9am to 1pm.
The Showgrounds Market is open every Sunday.
This weekly market features fresh produce, lots of food and coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts, gifts and much more.
For more information, please see the Facebook page here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 12, 8.30am to 2pm.
One of central Victoria's favourite handmade and home grown markets, the Maldon Market, has everything lined up for another great event.
The monthly market brings together farmers and makers, showcasing their best products.
All the usual producers and creators will be back at the village green.
Where: Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve, Francis Street, Maldon.
When: Sunday, June 12, 9am to 2pm.
This market is held at the historic Carisbrook Town Hall and features an excellent range of gifts, collectables, bargains and confectionary.
There will be something for everyone.
Where: Carisbrook Town Hall, Bucknall Street, Carisbrook.
When: Every second and last Sunday of the month, Sunday, June 12, 9am to 4pm.
Wander various locations in Central Goldfields Shire for collectable wares this weekend.
This market showcases a trail of bric-a-brac, antiques, handmade crafts and more.
For further information and a map, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Central Goldfields Shire.
When: Sunday, June 12, 11am to 4pm.
