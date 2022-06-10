Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
Advertisement
For more information about placing a notice, please contact us at:
MID STATE MOPARS 2022
The Central Victorian Chrysler Club Inc. is back with the Mid State Mopars 2022.
On Saturday, cars will cruise from Lake Weeroona to the Heathcote On Show.
Afterwards there will be a dinner and live entertainment at the All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo.
On Sunday, the annual show and shine event will take place at the Town Hall precinct.
For more information email midstatemoparsshow@hotmail.com or phone Brendan on 5446 7450.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
CRAFTALIVE
Enjoy a weekend full of crafts, supplies and creations at CraftAlive.
This event will feature all types of crafts, kits, equipment, workshops, classes and much more.
Tickets, adults $15, concession/student $14, children (14 and under) free entry.
For further information, click here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
Advertisement
When: Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12 today and tomorrow, 9.30am to 4pm
HEATHCOTE ON SHOW
After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Heathcote On Show will be back for the Queen's Birthday weekend.
This event will feature more than 30 local businesses showcasing their wines, wineries and foods.
There will be both non-ticketed and ticketed events including a barrel room dinner at Sanguine Estate, a two-course dinner in Tellurian's cellar door restaurant, and food and wine pairing at Wren Estate, and more.
Advertisement
See the full program here.
Where: Heathcote region.
When: Saturday, June 11 to Monday, June 13.
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is being held over the long weekend in June, commencing on Friday night with three bands playing at the Theatre Royal.
There will be 30 bands playing over the weekend at four separate venues. Venues will include Boomtown Winery at the Mill, The Phee Broadway Theatre and the Castlemaine Bowling Club.
Advertisement
Weekend tickets can be purchased for $115, day tickets for $85 and evening tickets for $40.
Festival goers can roam from venue to venue at their leisure.
For more information and tickets, please click here.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Castlemaine Market Building.
Where: Various venues in Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, June 12.
Advertisement
TOE-TAPPING DANCE
Enjoy a toe-tapping dance event, hosted by the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will feature excellent CD music, a supper of tea, coffee and biscuits, a raffle, prizes and lucky door.
Admission is $7.
For more information, phone Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Advertisement
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, June 11, 7.30pm to 11pm.
RAINBOW WRITERS WORKSHOP
Hosted by Castlemaine Community House and Castlemaine Health, with the assistance of Mount Alexander Shire Community Grants Program, this event is a free creative writing course aimed at aspiring LGBTQIA+ writers.
Running each Saturday until August 6, this writing masterclass will provide writers the chance to hone their storytelling skills, using their life experiences to inspire fiction, script writing, creative non-fiction and memoir.
Rainbow Writers will be taught by Karen Corbett, a former creative writing teacher at the Victorian College of the Arts and Melbourne University and Cathy Samsury, a retired creative writing and English teacher for VCE students.
Advertisement
The course will also teach skills and techniques to overcome writer's block and avoid the curse of the flashing cursor.
This workshop is free to participants, but places are limited. For further information, click here.
No experience is necessary.
Where: Online course.
When: Saturdays, until August 6, 11am to 12.30pm.
QUEENS JUBILEE AT BIBLE MUSEUM
Advertisement
The Bible Museum is celebrating the Queen's 70th Platinum Jubilee with a big display of commemorative royal Bibles.
It includes a special Bible published for the 2022 jubilee.
The museum originally opened in 2009 and has been closed during the pandemic.
Part of the property was affected by flash flooding, however, the collection was not affected and while the museum is still not fully open, this display is featured in the front windows and can be viewed by the general public.
Interested persons can contact the museum to speak about items, some of which date back to Queen Victoria's reign.
Advertisement
For further information on the display, click here.
Where: The Bible Museum, Napier Steet, St Arnaud.
When: Today and tomorrow, display in window.
GALLERIES, ART AND PERFORMANCES
FROM FIBRE TO FABRIC AND BEYOND
From Fibre to Fabric and Beyond is an exhibition-demonstration combination that shows how natural fibre is used to create a range of fabric types for various purposes.
Advertisement
The Newstead Spinners Group welcomes all to attend these demonstrations which will include fibre preparation, spinning, dyeing, felting and weaving all done by members of the group.
The group began about 45 years ago as a gathering of those interested in fibre craft.
For more information about these exhibitions, demonstrations and the group, email: info@newsteadartshub.org
Gold coin donation entry.
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
When: Until Sunday, June 26.
Advertisement
BE THE MOUNTAIN
Dunolly is proud to be presenting Australian-Tibetan singer-songwriter Tenzin Choegyal to the region for it's Queen's Birthday Festival, in part with Tenzin Choegyal's Be the Mountain tour.
As one of a small number of artists keeping Tibet's music alive, Tenzin draws on musical traditions to create original compositions which express his cultural heritage.
Tenzin is an outstanding composer and performer with a great depth of musical knowledge, intuition and inventiveness. He plays the lingbu (bamboo flute), is well-known for his vocal ability and incorporates the dranyen (long necked lute) into many of his songs.
For all inquiries and to book tickets, please click here.
Advertisement
Where: Dunolly Town Hall, Broadway, Dunolly.
When: Saturday, June 11, 2pm to 4pm.
ROTARY ART
The 33rd Castlemaine Rotary Art Exhibition and Sale is back and is a major fundraiser for the club to help support projects both within the local and wider communities.
For more information about this exhibition and art sale, email: artshowrcc@gmail.com
Where: Castlemaine Town Hall, Lyttleton Street, Castlemaine.
Advertisement
When: Friday to Monday, June 10 to 13, from 10am to 2pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Advertisement
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
LAND AND SKY
Advertisement
Ceramic artist Ri Van Veen will be featuring Raku artworks in an exhibition at the CLAD gallery.
The exhibition Land and Sky was opened by Cr Rod Fyffe OAM and will run until June 26.
Ri Van Veen was the inaugural recipient of the Bendigo Art Gallery James and Greta Smyth Travel Grant and is looking forward to exhibiting in Bendigo.
Where: Bendigo Pottery - CLAD Gallery, Midland Highway, Epsom.
When: Until Sunday, June 26.
Advertisement
ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND
Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley.
One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound.
This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star.
This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more.
Advertisement
Ticket prices: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets are available at $75.
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
Advertisement
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
COMBINED CHORALE EVENT
Bendigo Chorale will be joining forces with the Glen Eira City Choir from Melbourne for a performance at the St Paul's Anglican Cathedral.
Advertisement
This exciting and rare event will see a large group of singers performing in Bendigo, singing the popular choral work, Vivaldi's Gloria.
This work will be accompanied by accomplished organist Hugh Fullarton and features professional vocal soloists.
There will also be performances of works by Rutter, Lloyd Webber and Fauré.
This event will feature conductor Elena Varshavskaya; soprano Lisa Ann Robinson; and mezzo Kerrie Bolton.
Advertisement
Where: St Paul's Anglican Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, June 18, from 4.30pm.
BUSH DANCE AND MUSIC CLUB
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding another great dance on Saturday June 18.
Music will be by The Gay Charmers and dances on the program will be Bush and Old time.
This dance will have a spots and dots theme as it is our birthday dance.
Advertisement
A plate of supper would be appreciated.
Admission adults $8 and children under 16 free.
More information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, June 18, from 8pm.
GLOW AFTER DARK
Advertisement
Sounds and lights will take over Rosalind Park for an event launched as part of the City of Greater Bendigo's 2022 Winter Events program.
GLOW - Bendigo After Dark will run for three weeks and will build on Awaken, an event that was held last year in the park.
This event will feature colours, light, movement, performers and sounds.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
Advertisement
When: Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, July 17, Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 9pm and Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 10pm.
FUNDRAISER MORNING TEA
The Intensive Care Auxiliary, Bendigo Health is holding a fundraising Devonshire Morning Tea on Monday, 4th July, 2022.
Bookings are essential.
Entry is $10 and a raffle will be held.
All are welcome.
Advertisement
Bookings to Beth on 0429 011 447 - RSVP by Monday, June 27, 2022.
Where: The Borough Club, Eaglehawk.
When: Monday, July 4, commencing at 10.30am.
NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Advertisement
We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.