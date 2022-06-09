Mason breaks sprint records in Mackay at Oceania titles

COHUNA speedster Kye Mason has broken the Bendigo residential record for under-20s after he clocked a time of 48.37 seconds in the open 400m at the Oceania track and field titles in Mackay.
The gun sprinter who races for Eaglehawk Athletics Club was eighth fastest in wet and windy conditions.
Mason did not gain a run in the final because of an Oceania rule in which competitors from national teams, as opposed to regional teams or invitation, must have at least six of the final spots.
It was the same situation in the 200m where he ran a personal best of 21.70 and was sixth overall, but no final.
Mason's coach, Terry Hicks, said it was another brilliant run by Mason to break his own Bendigo record.
Joint winners of the H.H. Hunter Athlete of the Year for Athletics Bendigo across 2021-22 were Kye Mason and shot put champion Emma Berg.
Action at Mackay includes Mason's clubmate from the Hawks, Angus McKindlay racing in the under-20 400m on Thursday afternoon and the 400m hurdles on Friday morning.
South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti was to contest the under-20 5000m on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier in the week, South Bendigo's Emma Berg won bronze in the open shot put. Berg's best was 15.05m.
Heptathlete Abbey Hromenko scored 3669 points to be fifth in the seven-discipline showdown as she competed for the Regional Australia Team in the open final.
Events in the heptathlon run across two days were 200m, 800m, 100m hurdles, high jump, long jump, javelin, and shot put.
Hromenko has crossed from South Bendigo AC to Eaglehawk in athletics and is a brilliant goal attack for Elmore's A-grade in the Bendigo Bank Heathcote District Football-Netball League's netball action.
Athletics Bendigo is also represented at the titles by Peter Barrett and Siobhan Thompson as officials.
