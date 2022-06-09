Police seek witnesses to V/Line incident

Police are looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an incident on the V/Line rail service from Echuca to Melbourne on Saturday, May 14.
The incident is believed to have occurred in the first carriage of the train between an older male and younger female.
Police are looking for witnesses who disembarked the train at Elmore who mentioned the incident to the conductor as they got off.
The incident took place on the Saturday afternoon train service which would have arrived at Elmore about 4.30pm.
Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact Sergeant Sue Pentland at Bendigo Police on 5448 1300.
