Police seek witnesses to V/Line incident

By David Chapman
Updated June 9 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:30am
POLICE APPEAL: Police are looking to hear from witnesses to an incident on the V/Line rail service on Saturday, May 14. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Police are looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an incident on the V/Line rail service from Echuca to Melbourne on Saturday, May 14.

Local News

