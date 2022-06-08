Murphy picks up two wickets as Australia A begins Sri Lankan tour with win

TWO wickets to Todd Murphy has helped Australia A begin its tour of Sri Lanka with a one-day win.
Australia A defeated Sri Lanka A by three wickets in their one-day match at Colombo on Wednesday.
Former Sandhurst premiership player Murphy spun his way to figures of 2-53 off 10 overs in Sri Lanka A's innings of 7-297 batting first.
Murphy dismissed opener Oshada Fernando (c Aaron Hardie, 65) and Sri Lankan Test player Niroshan Dickwella (lbw, 10).
In reply Australia A coasted to victory, answering with 3-298 in 47.4 overs off the back of an unbeaten Cameron Green century (119 n.o.).
The two sides will meet again in another one-day match at Colombo on Friday.
Meanwhile, Australia leads its Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after a three-wicket win overnight on Thursday.
After restricting Sri Lanka to 9-124 Australia replied with 7-126.
Australia comfortably won game one of the series a day earlier by 10 wickets.
