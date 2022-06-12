THE Victorian Government has confirmed that the Sheriff is back in town and executing warrants after a nearly three-year pause on the enforcement of traffic fines.
The Bendigo Advertiser revealed last week that traffic camera infringements, tolls and parking fines were spiraling out of control for many of the region's residents.
A slew of self-represented defendants have appeared before the Bendigo Magistrates Court in the past month to plead for time to pay or clemency on overdue fines.
The decision to pursue fines has been branded a "revenue grab" by Opposition spokesman for attorney general matters, Michael O'Brien.
"Labor has been holding back a tsunami of fine-related court cases and now the Andrews Government is chasing that revenue hard," he said
A spokeswoman for the Department of Community and Justice said fines never expired and could be enforced at any time.
"Like many services, Sheriff's Office of Victoria warrant enforcement activity was restricted during the last three years of the global COVID-19 pandemic," she said.
"This activity is now returning to normal levels."
