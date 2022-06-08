THE administrator in charge of the Tristar Medical Group has told a creditors meeting there had been strong interest in the sale process from potential buyers.
McGrathNichol took over the management of the group's 29 general practice medical centres on May 25, when the company was placed into voluntary administration.
It has been able to fend off a wind-up application in court and allowed to continue trading, with agreement from creditors, while a buyer is found.
Administrator Matthew Caddy said that the clinics in the Bendigo region were "generally performing well". Tristar has practices at Epsom, Kangaroo Flat and Eaglehawk.
The group is one of Australia's largest privately owned health service providers. It predominantly offers bulk-billing and caters to regional and rural areas which are traditionally under-serviced by GPs. Tristar has gone into administration owing large sums of money and the full amount of the debts is still being calculated.
People who believe they are owed money have been asked to compile their evidence and contact McGrathNichol, Melbourne.
