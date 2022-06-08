Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Tristar Medical Group's three Bendigo clinics are "performing well" says administrator

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 8 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristar Medical Group is in voluntary administration.Picture: FILE

THE administrator in charge of the Tristar Medical Group has told a creditors meeting there had been strong interest in the sale process from potential buyers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.