Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Uptown Lad makes it three on the trot; two in Sydney

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THREE-IN-A-ROW: Uptown Lad, driven by Leigh Sutton, has continued the impressive start to his career. Picture courtesy of RACING AT CLUB MENANGLE

DAVID Van Ryn's emerging young trotter Uptown Lad took another big step forward in his progression with a second win in eight days at Tabcorp Park Menangle in Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.