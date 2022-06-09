City Living Property Services Pty Ltd has been appointed as builder for the Big Hill Primary School $500,000 upgrades to student toilets.
The announcement was made on Wednesday by state members for Bendigo Maree Edwards and Jacinta Allan as part the 2022/23 Victorian government's $41.8 million investment in the minor capital works fund to improve educational facilities across the state.
Ms Edwards said students deserve great schools no matter their location.
"That's why we're investing in hundreds of small but important projects that will make a big difference for schools and create jobs for Victorians," Ms Edwards said.
In the past eight years, the Victorian government has invested $12.8 billion over the last eight years to build and upgrade schools - creating more than 17,000 jobs in construction.
This work will include a scheduled 100 new schools set to be built between 2019 and 2026.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
