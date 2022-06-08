Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Planning application lodged as new Bendigo Christian College looks at hopeful January 2023 opening

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 9 2022 - 1:19am, first published June 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Samuel and Anna Cowan are excited as Bendigo Christian College board chair Phil Trebilock for the hopeful opening next year. Picture: ALEX GRETGRIX

A new low-cost Christian school is one step closer to opening after the board lodged its planning application this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.