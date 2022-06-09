Bendigo East swimmers selected in state Performance Pathways Program

TWO emerging Bendigo East Swimming Club members have been selected for Swimming Victoria's Performance Pathways Program.
Henry Allan, 13, and Angus Addlem, 12, are both part of the program following their performances at the state age championships earlier this year.
Henry earned his place in the program after finishing second in the 13-year-old boys 200m backstroke and Angus was selected after his third in the 12-year-old boys 100m butterfly at the championships.
"The program is overseen by the Swimming Victoria high performance team," Bendigo East Swimming Club coach John Jordan said on Thursday.
"Being involved in the program will give Henry and Angus the chance to train with swimmers who are the best in the state at their age level and they will get access to high performance coaching.
"Hopefully, being around the best in the state will help to bring out the best in them."
Angus has been swimming with Bendigo East for the past 12 months, while Henry has been with the club for several years.
"Both are going really well," Jordan said.
"We'd expect that Henry will qualify for the National Age Championships this season, while Angus will be too young this year, but the progression would be that over the next couple of years we'd be looking for him to qualify as well."
The next major event on the horizon for the club is the Victorian Short Course Country Championships in Ballarat.
The Victorian Short Course Country Championships are making a return this year having had to be cancelled in both 2021 and 2020 and will be held on July 30-31.
"At this stage I'd expect we'd probably have somewhere between 25 and 35 swimmers competing," Jordan said.
Meanwhile, former Bendigo East junior Jenna Strauch is preparing for a hectic schedule on the world stage, which includes the FINA World Championships from June 17-July 4 and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28-August 8.
Strauch recently won the 100m and 200m and finished second in the 50m women's breaststroke events at the Australian Swimming Championships to cement her place in the Australian team for the world titles and Commonwealth Games.
