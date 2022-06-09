Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo East swimmers selected in state Performance Pathways Program

Updated June 9 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SELECTION: Bendigo East's Henry Allan has been named in Swimming Victoria's Performance Pathways Program. Angus Addlem was absent. Picture: NONI HYETT

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.