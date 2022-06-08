Bendigo Advertiser
An 18-year-old woman has been left with nightmares following bus trip: court told

By Julieanne Strachan
June 8 2022 - 6:30pm
TRANSPORT FEARS: the young woman now fears taking buses after her encounter with 25-year-old man. Picture: FILE

A YOUNG woman has been left too scared to use public transport after being preyed upon by a man who followed her from a Bendigo bus stop and assaulted her while onboard the vehicle, a court was told on Wednesday.

