New project initiative launched to provide boost for regional hockey

HOCKEY Central Victoria is one of three regional-based associations that will benefit from a new Hockey Victoria initiative to help grow the game and build participation following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hockey Victoria has launched its Regional Project in which a dedicated full-time resource will work with three associations and their clubs over the next 12 months.
As well as Hockey Central Victoria, the project also involves the North Central Hockey Association and Goulburn Valley Hockey Association.
"In the past 12 months the Bendigo region has seen a significant decline in participation off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic," Hockey Victoria said in announcing its Regional Project.
"Bendigo has typically been a strong hockey region with great facilities and the aim is to bring further events and create participation opportunities so the region can sustain future growth."
Hockey Victoria club development manager Jason La Rocca described the initiative as a "game changer" for regional hockey.
"We are genuinely excited for the potential of this project and look forward to seeing more hockey sticks in hands over the next 12 months," La Rocca said.
As well as increasing participation, the project will also assist associations with strategic planning, participant retention and special projects.
