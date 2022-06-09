Bendigo Advertiser

New project initiative launched to provide boost for regional hockey

Updated June 9 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: HOCKEY VICTORIA

HOCKEY Central Victoria is one of three regional-based associations that will benefit from a new Hockey Victoria initiative to help grow the game and build participation following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.