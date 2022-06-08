Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Council

Experts criticise Bendigo council plan for city centre subdivision 'discounts'

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
June 8 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's council anticipates spending less on public spaces near the city centre over the next 20 years, including at Lake Weeroona. That is one reason it wants to charge people subdividing land less in public space contributions. Picture: PETER WEAVING

INDEPENDENT experts have questioned why the City of Greater Bendigo would charge some people more to subdivide land depending on where they lived.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.