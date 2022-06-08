Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration not the first local approach to major energy challenges

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 8 2022 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can Bendigo make its own energy rules? It wouldn't be the first time

COULD Bendigo really ditch all that energy it brings in and set up its own community battery?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.