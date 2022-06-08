Heathcote Country Fire Authority (CFA) will be better prepared to tackle fires after upgrading the technology it uses to manage incidents.
A $2500 grant from Mandalay Resources has seen the brigade equip its forward command vehicle with a mobile data and communication terminal.
The terminal will adopt an advanced control system to help manage fire incidents and improve it's responding members' safety.
Operating out of the forward command vehicle, the incident controller will be able to communicate up-to-date information through digital maps that provide vehicle locations, water points, appliance updates and weather changes through mobile data and applications.
Firefighting helicopters at the incident will also be able to provide instant aerial photos to help provide details on the fire.
Ordinarily, the Heathcote brigade would rely solely on phone and radio.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
