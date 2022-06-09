Bendigo silent on Games talks as Ballarat vies for more events

THE CITY of Greater Bendigo is maintaining radio silence on its Commonwealth Games plans, even as other councils begin vocally pushing for extra events.
The council remains reluctant to detail discussions taking place behind closed doors, two months after the state government named Bendigo one of four host cities for the 2026 regional Victorian event.
Advertisement
"We are still learning," chief executive Craig Neimann recently said of the flurry of talks around early plans.
Bendigo is one of four hosts, along with Ballarat, Gippsland and Geelong.
Ballarat's council this week launched a very public campaign to get an extra rowing event at Lake Wendouree, a huge ornamental lake within city limits.
"This is Ballarat, Victoria's regional hub of sport and you're invited," someone says in a voiceover used in a promotional video.
Warrnambool is also among cities where communities are discussing options. That town's paper The Standard recently published a front page editorial calling for action after missing out on host city status.
The government is working closely with regional hosts on final sports programs, a spokesperson said.
"We expect this work to be complete by the end of year," they said.
The same goes for athlete villages, which bring their own complexities.
The Commonwealth Games Federation has detailed specifications about those villages, which would also likely become affordable housing when athletes leave.
Bendigo's village would need to showcase the city in the best possible light, La Trobe University planning expert Kiran Shinde said.
"The whole point is that we are preparing for a competition laden with international prestige," Dr Shinde said.
That would likely mean a focus on sustainable, high tech buildings that were comfortable to be in and - importantly - very close to training facilities, he said.
The closer the better, Dr Schinde said, because it would mean athletes stayed in Bendigo longer and rave about it when they got home.
The city does have quite a few things going for it on that front, Dr Shinde said. That includes its existing status as a tourist hub.
It also has existing sporting facilities, though it is unclear whether they would be retro-fitted for the Games.
"You need to really get into every facility and do a full audit," Dr Shinde said.
It could be easier to build some facilities from scratch, he said.
Advertisement
If that did happen, residents would need to find a use for them post games - something some metropolitan cities have struggled to do when they have hosted Commonwealth and Olympic Games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.