BFNL: Tigers and Dragons' tacklefest at the Showgrounds | ROUND 8 STATS

SATURDAY'S Kyneton-Sandhurst slogfest was one of the highest tackling games of the BFNL season this year.
The wet and wintry conditions at the Kyneton Showgrounds made for four quarters of contested ball pressure where fluent passages of play were a rarity.
Rather, it was a territory battle of get the ball forward at all costs as the two teams piled the pressure on each other with relentless tackling in a game more akin to rugby at times such were the constant scrums and stoppages.
In one of the most enthralling games of the season so far, the Tigers after conceding the first four goals - a significant deficit given the conditions - grinded their way to an 11-point victory, 9.19 (73) to 9.8 (62), their fourth win in a row that now has them just percentage outside the top three.
According to Premier Data, between the Tigers and Dragons they laid 128 effective tackles - Kyneton with 68 and Sandhurst with 60.
Of the 40 games played in the BFNL so far this year, Saturday's Tigers-Dragons contest was ranked equal third for most effective tackles.
At No.1 is the round four tussle, also at the Kyneton Showgrounds, when South Bendigo (68) and Kyneton (91) combined for 159 effective tackles in a game the Bloods won by three points.
The only other game with more than 130 effective tackles was the season-opener at Gardiner Reserve when there were 143 in the battle between Gisborne (72) and Sandhurst (71).
Then follows three games with 128 effective tackles, including Saturday's Kyneton-Sandhurst match.
Across the two teams there were 15 players who laid at least four effective tackles, with the Kyneton quartet of Angus Nolte (nine), Dean Bartrop (nine), Bailey McGee (eight) and Hamish Yunghanns (seven) combining for 33 between them.
After starting the last quarter 10 points in front, the Dragons were over-run in a gripping 39-minute final term by the Tigers.
The Tigers kicked five goals to two in the final term, with all five of their last-quarter goals booted by class forward Rhys Magin, with the result now leaving the Dragons at 3-5 and two games adrift of the top five approaching the halfway mark of the season.
READ MORE: BFNL RD 8: Stats what I'm talkin' about
"It was one of those games where we knew we had to start well and get ourselves in front early, which we did," Sandhurst stand-in coach David Gallagher said.
"We also knew that in Kyneton's previous two games against Eaglehawk and Golden Square they had finished really well in the last quarter, so we were really wary of that.
"I wouldn't say our boys ran out of legs or Kyneton over-ran us from a fitness point of view... you can not under-estimate the home crowd at Kyneton when they get up and about and that was something we addressed at three quarter-time about not trying to let that come into the equation, but clearly it did.
"Kyneton is a quality team with a lot of talented players and when it was time to stand up they had the likes of Rhys Magin and Cameron Manuel show their quality."
159 - South Bendigo (68) def Kyneton (91), round 4.
143 - Gisborne (72) def Sandhurst (71), round 1.
128 - Kyneton (63) def Golden Square (65), round 6.
128 - Gisborne (72) def Kangaroo Flat (56), round 7.
128 - Kyneton (68) def Sandhurst (60), round 8.
126 - Strathfieldsaye (62) def Kyneton (64), round 3.
123 - Golden Square (54) def Eaglehawk (69), round 4.
119 - Gisborne (58) def Castlemaine (61), round 3.
119 - Sandhurst (59) def Golden Square (60), round 5.
108 - South Bendigo (47) def Maryborough (61), round 8.
107 - Strathfieldsaye (57) def Kangaroo Flat (50), round 8.
104 - Strathfieldsaye (44) def South Bendigo (60), round 7.
100 - Gisborne (30) def Kyneton (70), round 2.
100 - Gisborne (64) def South Bendigo (36), round 6.
100 - Sandhurst (48) def Maryborough (52), round 7.
