Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

North Central appoints representative team coaches

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:16am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat A-grade coach Jayden Cowling will coach the North Central 17-and-under team at this year's Netball Victoria State Titles.Picture: DARREN HOWE

NORTH Central's push for 17-and-under division success at this year's Netball Victoria State Titles will be driven by a brother-sister combination.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.