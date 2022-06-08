North Central appoints representative team coaches

NORTH Central's push for 17-and-under division success at this year's Netball Victoria State Titles will be driven by a brother-sister combination.
Kangaroo Flat A-grade coach Jayden Cowling has been appointed coach of the squad and will be assisted by his sister Lauren Bowles, who is coach of HDFNL club White Hills.
Cowling, who has led the BFNL Roos to a 7-1 start to the 2022 season, is the current coach of the BFNL's open team, which will contest next month's Association Championships.
North Central will have 17-and-under and 15-and-under teams competing in the State Titles, which will be held at the State Netball and Hockey Centre on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2.
Echuca's Betty McComb will coach the 15-and-under team, with Vanessa Saunders, from the Castlemaine District Netball Association, as her assistant.
Selectors are Melissa Westcott (Deniliquin Netball Association), Sandhurst triple A-grade premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist and Rebecca Mullen (AFL Central Victoria).
Team manager and umpire appointments will be announced at a later date.
Selection details are as follows:
. Monday, June 13: Golden City Netball Association courts, 2pm-5pm.
. Monday, June 20: Rochester Netball Association, 5pm-7.30pm
. Sunday, June 26: Castlemaine District Netball Association, 11am-1:30pm (compulsory).
