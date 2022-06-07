HDFNL netball: Bombers breathe new life into season

LEITCHVILLE- Gunbower playing coach Lauren Dehne says converting tight scorelines into wins will be the aim for her team in the second half of the HDFNL season.
The Bombers breathed new life into their season with a 47-31 victory over Heathcote last Saturday at Leitchville.
It snapped a run of six games without a win, but more importantly, moved the Bombers into seventh place on the league ladder at the halfway point of the home and away season.
In an ever-tightening race for fourth and fifth positions on the ladder, Leitchville-Gunbower now trails Colbinabbin (fourth) by two wins and Lockington-Bamawm United (fifth) and Huntly (sixth) by only one win.
Below the Bombers, North Bendigo and Heathcote are also entering the second half of the season at 2-6.
On closer analysis, there is much to be optimistic about for Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Bombers' win-loss record could easily be much better with three of their losses - against Colbinabbin, North Bendigo and Lockington-Bamawm United - all coming by single-digit margins.
It's these return clashes Dehne, who is back playing this season for the first time in six years, is targeting as a means of improvement.
"Elmore and White Hills are the two standouts for sure, but the rest of the competition is really close - every game is hotly contested, and you've got to be on your game every week," she said.
"And we've been in nearly every game.
"It was nice to get that win (on Saturday) and now that we've got that winning feeling again, we should be able to build on that and turn some of those close losses into some wins.
"It was a couple of goals against Lockington, a couple against North and a couple against Colbo - you turn three or those games into wins and our season would be looking very different.
"We're pretty confident we can get some, if not all, of those teams next time around. Then, who knows what could happen."
A 16-goal win over the Saints was highlighted by a brilliant combined effort in the goal circle from Kelly Rayson and Hannah Donehue and a rock-solid effort in defence from Macey Brereton, Ash Cullen and Gemma Angove.
It continued a stellar overall season for Brereton, one of the early front-runners for the Bombers' best and fairest award.
An obvious key to victory was a red-hot start to the game.
"We have been starting games really well, but then falling away a bit - Saturday we started well and were able to maintain it, Dehne said.
"We were really pleased with it."
The Bombers won't get an immediate chance to build on the win with a bye scheduled for this weekend.
They will return to action the following Saturday against Huntly, who they beat earlier in the season in round two.
The Hawks, who were defeated by White Hills 68-25, have lost three straight, but will get a chance to bounce back onto the winner's list this Saturday against Heathcote.
Dehne said the bye would give the Bombers a chance to refresh.
"We have a whole club training on Thursday, with the under-13s up to A-grade all training together, which will be a bit of fun and great for club spirit," she said.
"We'll enjoy the week off, rest and recover, and then come out firing for the second half of the season.
"We've always had the belief we've been able to do it, so hopefully we can prove that in the second half of the season."
