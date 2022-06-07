THE Bendigo Toyota dealership at Epsom will be transformed on Thursday, when the premises becomes a drive through drop-off point for donations to local charity Foodshare.
The Drive-Through Donation drop was born out of necessity during 2020, with COVID safe protocols making Bendigo Toyota's annual food drive at supermarkets difficult to carry out.
Three successful "drive-through's" at Bendigo Toyota in the past two years has seen more than three tonnes of groceries, pet food and personal hygiene items collected for locals at serious risk of food insecurity and hunger.
Bendigo Toyota Marketing Manager Gabrielle Richards wants locals, particularly those in the Huntly and Epsom areas that drive past on the way to work or school, to make a quick detour to donate for the cause.
"It can be as simple as grabbing a few extra items during your next shop, or even pulling a few things from your own pantry, to drive past and donate," Ms Richards said.
"Bendigo Toyota has proudly sponsored Bendigo Foodshare for a number of years now. We think the work the crew and volunteers do to feed more than 13,000 people in our region each week is nothing short of incredible. This is a practical way for us to have an impact and help make a difference."
The community is invited to pack up some pantry staples and drive through the front yard at Bendigo Toyota to drop off as donations for Bendigo Foodshare.
Bendigo Toyota is at 51-59 Midland Highway, Epsom.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
