Bendigo Toyota to host Drive-Through Donation drop on Thursday, June 9 in aid of Foodshare

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated June 7 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:00am
DIG DEEP: Cathy Steele, from Foodshare, and Gabrielle Richards, with donations from a previous donation drive. Picture: DARREN HOWE

THE Bendigo Toyota dealership at Epsom will be transformed on Thursday, when the premises becomes a drive through drop-off point for donations to local charity Foodshare.

