Pioneers named in Vic Country squads, Keck shines at AFLW Futures program

The Bendigo Pioneers' development program has been recognised by the selection of several players to Victoria Country under-18 and under-16 squads.
Nine players have been selected to play in this Sunday's Victoria Country under-18 trial game at Werribee.
Advertisement
Harley Reid, Max Dow, Noah Long, Jed Brereton, Michael Kiraly, Charlie Barnett, Solly McKay, Eli Pearce and Malik Gordon will play in the trial match that leads to the announcement of the Victoria Country squad for the national under-18 championships.
Victoria Country's first match of the national titles is against South Australia in Adelaide on June 26. The second game is against the Allies at Aspley on July 3, before hosting Western Australia in Geelong on July 17.
Read more: BFNL - Stats what I'm talkin' about
The final match against Victoria Metro will be played on AFL grand final eve on September 23.
Three Bendigo Pioneers under-16 squad members - Tobie Travaglia, Jack Ough and James Barratt - will play for Victoria Country at the AFL National Development Championshipsfor under-16 boys.
Former Bendigo junior, Oliver Hannaford, who now goes to school at St Patrick's College in Ballarat, is also in the squad of 28 players.
The championships start this Saturday, with Victoria Country to play Victoria Metro at IKON Park.
Victoria Country will be coached by three-time Geelong premiership player David Wojcinski, with Eamon Gill (GWV Rebels), Michael Bright (Geelong Falcons) and Allan Chandler (Gippsland Power) serving as assistants.
Collingwood 2010 AFL premiership star Travis Cloke has been appointed coach of Victoria Metro.
Read more: Strauch ready to take on world's best
Meanwhile, Bendigo Pioneers' NAB League Girls midfielder Lila Keck showed her class in last Sunday's AFLW Futures match in Geelong.
Keck picked up 21 possessions and kicked one goal to enhance her prospects of earning selection in the AFLW Academy program.
Keck was one of 46 17-year-old girls from across Australia invited to attend the AFLW Futures showcase.
The group had a training session on Saturday and then played a trial game on Sunday where Keck was one of the standout players.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.