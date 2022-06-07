Bendigo Advertiser

St Kilian's among Bendigo schools digging deep and donating books to flood devastated Lismore community

By Lucy Williams
Updated June 8 2022 - 12:15am, first published June 7 2022 - 7:00am
GENEROSITY: St Kilian's students Imogen Clee, Massimo Gill, Marley Miles and Alexander Everton among some of the books being donated to the flood affected community in Lismore. Picture: BRENDAN MCCARTHY

Catholic Schools in the Bendigo area are collecting books to send to the flood-ravaged community of Lismore to help replenish library supplies.

