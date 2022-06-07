Catholic Schools in the Bendigo area are collecting books to send to the flood-ravaged community of Lismore to help replenish library supplies.
St Kilian's principal Kimberley McSweeney said her students were keen to assist after learning about the devastating impact of floods earlier this year.
Advertisement
"We had some books on the shelf that we were no longer using and we decided that it would be a great opportunity to give them to people that needed something," Ms McSweeney said.
"They know that they've got access to books every day so having books in their classrooms is what they want to offer another group of children."
READ MORE:
More than 1000 books have already been donated by the Sandhurst Diocese who have partnered with the charity, 123 Read 2 Me based in Seaford, who will arrange for the donated books to reach schools in Lismore.
Catholic Education Sandhurst chief executive Paul Desmond said the collection will continue for the libraries up north that were decimated during the floods.
"Libraries are places of sanctuary, where you can research and find study resources, or where you can lose yourself in a tale," Mr Desmond said.
"A library without books is none of these things.
"I am proud of the Sandhurst school communities who have generously donated books for the children of Lismore.
"It is a small thing that we can all do to help out a community that lost so much."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.