Bendigo Advertiser

Strauch ready to make a splash at World Championships and Commonwealth Games

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP CLASS: Jenna Strauch is in Europe preparing for two of the biggest events of her swimming career. Picture: DELLY CARR

Nine weeks, five countries and two world-class swimming events - it's why Jenna Strauch has made the necessary sacrifices to become an elite swimmer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.