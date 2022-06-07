Bendigo Advertiser

Police seek fugitive Jesse Tuitupou

Updated June 7 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Tuitupou

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Jesse Tuitupou.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.