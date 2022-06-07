Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Jesse Tuitupou.
The 33-year-old is wanted on warrant for contravening a court order.
Tuitupou is known to frequent the Bendigo area.
Investigators have released images of Tuitupou in the hope that someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
Tuitupou is described as Maori in appearance, about 190cm tall with a solid build, short black hair and brown eyes. Tuitupou may have changed the colour of his hair.
Anyone who sights Tuitupou, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
