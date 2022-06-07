One of Coliban Water's most respected Rural Services staff members has retired after 45 years to the day with the organisation.
Bob Sargent began with the State Rivers and Water Supply Commission in June 1977, employed as a maintenance worker at Lake Eppalock.
"It was my job to grind the barnacles and rust spots on the supply pipe, from the tower to the pump house," he said.
"It wasn't a pleasant job; we used tar, which was black, hot and sticky. We would work for 10 minutes then have to take a break for 10 minutes to breath fresh air."
Throughout the years, Mr Sargent worked in various aspects of the Headworks and Rural teams, including working in the Construction "Gangs", led by a "Ganger", terms uncommon in modern language.
The crews of workmen conducted renewals, replacements, bursts and leaks on the channels and network mains using only manual machinery such as back hoes and shovels.
"I like to say I started my career on a shovel and finished on a computer," Mr Sargent said.
"I'm proud that I worked my way up. I started without a trade and over the years I bettered myself - that's something not everyone can say."
Technological advancements have been at the forefront of change in his career, such as digital machinery, level sensors, water monitoring as well as safety culture improvements.
"I remember one day we had worked all day, and not an hour after getting home we got a call out to a burst water main in Station Street, Kangaroo Flat," Mr Sargent said.
"We had to dig out the pipe by hand, and when we turned the water back on the pipe burst ten metres down the road. It happened twice more that night in the one street; we didn't get home until sunrise."
In 1980, Mr Sargent was a major part of the construction of Sandhurst Reservoir, behind Kangaroo Flat, testing the soil to ensure it met specifications.
He has worked across a variety of roles in more recent years including relief bailiff, section bailiff and eventually Rural Services Coordinator.
"I've enjoyed every aspect of working at Coliban Water. We've always had good teams, the work is varied and it's just been a great journey," he said.
Assets and Operations chief officer Danny McLean said it was always a loss when someone like Bob retired from the organisation.
"Bob's knowledge of the rural services we offer is vast," he said.
"He brings background, history and insights to every incident, issue or project we're undertaking.
"He's so well respected by not only his immediate Rural Service team, but the wider Coliban Water community."
Mr Sargent intends to pursue his hobbies of fishing, shooting, prospecting and travelling as he enters this new phase of life.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
