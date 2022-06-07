Schoolchildren will have access to free camps in the Macedon Ranges this year in a bid to reinvigorate youngster's love of outdoor activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas today announced local camp providers Doxa Youth Foundation in Malmsbury and PGL Adventure Camps in Tylden would be delivering free camps during 2022.
It is all part of the Positive Start in 2022 program to help get students back out and about around the state, re-engaging them in the extracurricular activities and support their physical and emotional health and wellbeing.
The $84.3 million program will focus on students from government and low-fee non-government schools who have been most affected by COVID-19 school closures, as well as students and schools that might otherwise be unable to participate in an outdoor education or camp program.
Ms Thomas said these camps would provide unforgettable experiences for students that might otherwise have missed out - paddling a canoe under the stars, doing a rockpool ramble, trying their hand at a boomerang, or conquering the high ropes course.
A further $12.4 million will provide access to a broad range of arts, sporting and cultural experiences for students at every government and low-fee non-government school in Victoria.
Ms Thomas said the program would target those students who wouldn't normally have the chance to attend a camp.
"Congratulations to Doxa Youth Foundation and PGL Adventure Camps on partnering with the Victorian Government to deliver fantastic camps that I know will provide wonderful experiences for kids in Macedon as well as students across the state," she said.
"Victorians did an incredible job of looking after each other during the pandemic, staying home to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"But that also meant schools had to cancel sports, camps and all of the other extra activities kids love.
"We know the pandemic has been challenging for many kids, missing out on the things that make our education state so great and this program makes up for lost time with exciting experiences for everyone."
