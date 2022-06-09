DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 1
Advertisement
$1,300,000
AGENCY: Barry Plant Bendigo
AGENTS: Jesse Forbes 0477 277 600 and Georgia Salau 0477 277 585
INSPECT: Saturday 12.30- 12.50pm
Tree-lined Forest Street is the prized inner-city location for this captivating residence boasting a unique blend of traditional English architecture.
The residence is two storey with a formal entrance and grand original staircase.
More early treasures include soaring twin-gabled roof and upper-level dormer window.
Polished floorboards feature in the home, as well as casement windows and other art-deco details.
The residence has undergone significant updates including its modern kitchen with extra-wide cooker.
Living rooms are spacious and flexible to suit your individual family needs.
The front lounge has French-style doors, beautiful corner windows and a gas-log fire in the original fireplace.
Adjoining the kitchen is a generous space for banquet-style dining or a combination of sitting and meals.
Overlooking the back terrace is another living zone with wall-to-wall glass and polished concrete floor.
Further features include chandeliers, built-in media centre, family bathroom with spa, modern laundry with guest bathroom.
On the upper level, a new bathroom has been added to complement the two spacious bedrooms on this floor.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
Advertisement
Seemingly endless storage has been cleverly incorporated throughout the home including multiple pantries and two step-in storage facilities.
The home is on land measuring about 423 square metres with frontage to Forest Street as well as laneway access via Rowan Street.
Alfresco living is another outstanding feature at this impressive property.
It is Tuscan inspired with a substantial pergola and a reflection pool with lighting, stepping stones and twin fountains.
Those who love to entertain will find this inner-city residence is well suited to large gatherings as well as intimate parties and pre-theatre drinks.
A perfectly presented home and a unique addition to Bendigo's historical inner-city landscape.
Advertisement
Stroll to The Capital, Ulumbarra Theatre, The Engine Room and Bendigo Art Gallery.
Enjoy a walk through Rosalind Park, lunch on View Street and shop in Hargreaves Mall.
Visit www.barryplant.com.au and follow the links to Bendigo. Contact the agent to arrange your private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.