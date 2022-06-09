DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 1
Under Offer
AGENCY: Property Plus Real Estate
AGENT: Di Selwood 0488 148 358
INSPECT: Contact Agent
Beautifully presented from the front gate to the rear garden, this charming home is thoughtfully updated to offer a fuss-free lifestyle in a quiet court location.
There are formal and informal living rooms, a study space for those working from home and three spacious bedrooms with built-in robes.
The kitchen is well equipped with gas and electric cooking, timber benchtops and plenty of cupboards. French doors open from the dining room to the second living room to create a free-flowing space.
Outside, shrubs and trees hug the fence with a grassed area leading from the garage (or workshop) to the shaded alfresco area. Secure fencing and onsite parking for two vehicles add to the appeal of this property with proximity to Golden Square services and central Bendigo.
