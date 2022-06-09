DETAILS:
Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 2
$1,100,000 - $1,200,000
LAND: 1218sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Tanya Richens 0400 504 480
INSPECT: Saturday 12.15 - 12.45pm
Featuring an attractive facade with a timeless bay window, this Strathdale home has been thoughtfully designed for maximum comfort and convenience.
The residence offers three generous living areas and five bedrooms, including a luxurious main suite with walk-in robe and deluxe ensuite. Twin vanities and floor-to-ceiling tiles are highlights in the private ensuite.
A showcase of style, the kitchen has Caesarstone benchtops, soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a butler's pantry.
Sliding doors connect the family room and spacious undercover alfresco. This creates a perfect place for family and friends to gather and be entertained all-year round.
Comfort is assured with ducted heating and cooling throughout. Further features include rumpus room, fitted robes, three linens stores and a step-in storage room.
A conveniently placed shed is situated at the back of the property for additional storage space. The double garage has a remote-controlled roller door as well as drive-through access to the back yard for trailer storage.
Gardens are landscaped and the property is positioned in a quiet court setting. Best of all is the beautiful bush back drop from neighbouring Greater Bendigo National Park.
Quality, style and space near Strathdale shopping centres and La Trobe University.
