DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 6
Advertisement
$1,495,000
LAND: 8053sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: By appointment
A substantial property at White Hills offers a country lifestyle with the convenience of a nearby major city.
Just minutes from Bendigo CBD, the property comprises a four-bedroom homestead on land measuring about 8053 square metres.
Selling agents Tim and Megan said the historic home has been re-roofed, re-plumbed, rewired and insulated.
"Much love and care has been given to restoring the inside, with the home now basking in the glory of its stunning original features."
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
Beautiful pine floors, lead light windows, French doors, bay windows, and unique pressed-tin ceilings are just some of the original details.
Upon entry, you'll step into a wide hallway with formal lounge on the left side and main bedroom suite on the right. The bay window, ensuite and walk-in robe create a peaceful parents' retreat.
The kitchen features timber benchtops, a butler's pantry and a 900mm-wide Belling multi-oven cooker.
In the sunroom, a wall of north-facing windows soak-up the winter warmth and overlook the impressive saltwater swimming pool.
The property has fruit trees and a veggie patch, a double-sized carport plus trade-sized shedding. Measuring about 7.5 x 10.8 metres, the shed has towering ceilings, power connected, concrete floor, and two extra-tall doors to accommodate a caravan.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.