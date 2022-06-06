Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Injury woes a body blow for Borough

By Adam Bourke
June 6 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG LOSS: Eaglehawk ruckman Clayton Holmes has a shoulder injury. Picture: DARREN HOWE

BFNL finals hopeful Eaglehawk is bracing itself for a demanding three weeks without multiple key players.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.