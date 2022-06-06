Campaspe Shire has welcomed more than $800,000 worth of funding to improve important infrastructure and community leisure in Echuca.
The federal and state governments have promised $803,660 as a way of supporting the redevelopment of the Victoria Park boat ramp and upstream retaining riverbank walls in the area.
Deputy mayor Colleen Gates said the funds will see much needed works in the area.
"With the Echuca Moama second bridge project coming to an end, we can now look at redevelopment of the boat ramp," she said.
"The project will upgrade the boat ramp in addition to the upstream retaining walls. The retaining walls are planned to reflect the style used in the adjacent Riverboat Dock area.
"The redevelopment of the boat ramp will not only benefit recreational boat users who live or visit Echuca and the Murray River, but also the Southern 80, the largest ski race event in the world held in February each year.
"We thank Minister for Fishing and Boating Melissa Horne for recently visiting our shire and for taking the time to see the boat ramp first hand.
"Our appreciation also extends to the Moama Water Sports Club, Rochester and District Angling Club and the Echuca Moama Accommodation Association who provided letters in support of our funding applications."
At this early stage, it is hoped construction would occur during the winter period in 2023, following the peak summer season.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
