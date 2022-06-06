Herbert finishes inside top-50 at The Memorial

Lucas Herbert finished tied for 47th at The Memorial tournament in Columbus, Ohio.
Herbert shot a four-over 76 in the final round to finish four-over par for the tournament - 17 shots behind winner Billy Horshcel.
Advertisement
In an up and down final round, Herbert had one double bogey, five bogeys and three birdies on day four.
His first birdie of the day was a superb chip-in from the rough on the par-four first hole.
The 26-year-old lost two places in the FedEx Cup - falling from 36th to 38th on the season standings.
At the conclusion of the PGA Tour season in early August, the top 125 players qualify for the FedEx Cup play-offs.
Herbert will skip next week's Canadian Open to focus on the third major of the year - the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline from June 16-19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.