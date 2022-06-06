Kyneton Tigers on the prowl in CVFLW

Kyneton soared into the CVFLW top three after scoring its best win of the season in round eight action on the weekend.
Straight kicking in front of goal was the difference as the Tigers defeated a wayward Bendigo Thunder 6.3 (39) to 2.10 (22) at the Kyneton Showgrounds on Saturday night.
The Tigers handled the greasy conditions better than the Thunder and made the most of their opportunities inside forward 50.
The Thunder had eight scoring shots to four in the first half, but went into the main break trailing by one point.
The home side broke the game open in the third term by kicking 2.2 to the Thunder's 0.3.
Scoring was always going to be tough in the final quarter in the heavy conditions and the Tigers put the Thunder by kicking the only goal of the last term.
Teagan Ainslie and Rachael Williams were outstanding for Kyneton, while Taylah Moore and Shannon White played pivotal roles.
Kyneton's Emma Williams was the only multiple goalkicker of the game with two.
The Thunder, who missed a golden opportunity to grab a buffer on the Tigers in third place, were bester served by the consistent Jess Kennedy and Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke.
Jacqui Graham and Imogen Kendal also tried hard for the Thunder.
Castlemaine remains the only unbeaten team in the CVFLW after it defeated Eaglehawk by 79 points at Camp Reserve on Saturday night.
The 13.11 (89) to 1.4 (10) win was set up by a brilliant opening term where the home side kicked 5.3 to no score.
The Hawks dug deep and were more competitive in the second quarter, kicking 1.4, with the Borough's only goal for the night kicked by Ebony Whiley.
Castlemaine's class and depth took over in the second half, with the Pies adding 6.5 to no score.
Full-forward Shelby Knoll continued her fine season, kicking five goals.
Tia Davidge was outstanding for Castlemaine, while Victoria Christie, Meg Ginnivan and Michelle Barkla were four-quarter contributors.
The gallant Hawks never gave up. Chloe Green, Lexie Moss, Kristin Shaw and Anya Cardilini battled hard for their side.
In the final game of the round, Golden Square bounced back from its first defeat of the season to thump Kerang 22.19 (151) to no score.
The big win was set up by the brilliance of Charlotte Beaven, Keely Hare, Bree Heiden and Jessica Cox.
That quartet accounted for 17 of Square's 22 goals, with Hare bagging six majors, Beaven five, Cox four and Heiden two.
Defender Andrea Wilson and Monique Williams also had good games for Square.
Kerang was best served by Jessica Searle, Laura Kirby, Jedda Birch and Casy Unger.
Ladder after round eight:
Castlemaine 24, 1075%
Golden Square 20, 693%
Kyneton 20, 179%
Bendigo Thunder 16, 577%
Eaglehawk 8, 145%
Strathfieldsaye 8, 30%
Kerang 4, 6%
North Bendigo 0, 2%
Round eight results:
Golden Square 7.5 12.10 18.15 22.19 (151)
Kerang 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Golden Square: K.Hare 6, C.Beavan 5, J.Cox 4, A.Wilson 3, B.Heiden 2, M.McCready 1, M.Gudge 1.
BEST - Golden Square: C.Beavan, K.Hare, B.Heiden, J.Cox, A.Wilson, M.Williams, Kerang: J.Searle, L.Kirby, J.Birch, C.Unger, K.Ash, B.Evans.
Castlemaine 5.3 7.6 11.8 13.11 (89)
Eaglehawk 0.0 1.4 1.4 1.4 (10)
GOALS - Castlemaine: S.Knoll 5, E.Gretgrix 2, L.McMahon 1, E.Cooper 1, M.Ginnivan 1. Eaglehawk: E.Whiley 1.
BEST - Castlemaine: T.Davidge, V.Christie, M.Ginnivan, M.Barkla, J.Ross, E.Cooper. Eaglehawk: C.Green, L.Moss, K.Shaw, A.Cardilini, C.Coffey, J.Burzacott.
Kyneton 2.0 3.1 5.3 6.3 (39)
Bendigo Thunder 1.4 2.6 2.9 2.10 (22)
GOALS - Kyneton: E.Williams 2, N.Korinfsky 1, M.Stott 1, S.Prendergast 1, H.Erasmus 1. Bendigo Thunder: P.Cuttriss 1, S.Barker 1.
BEST - Kyneton: T.Ainslie, R.Williams, T.Moore, S.White, E.Williams, J.Savoia. Bendigo Thunder: J.Kennedy, S.Murphy-Burke, J.Graham, I.Kendal, L.Bibby, P.Cuttriss.
