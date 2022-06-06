Farmers seeking tips about making their business more resilient to challenges such as droughts, floods and volatile water markets have a chance to learn from the best at Pyramid Hill later this month.
Resilient farm businesses is the theme for the Plan2Farm lunch in Pyramid Hill designed to start the conversations about business planning and building resilient farm systems.
The Irrigated Cropping Council has been working with the North Central Catchment Management Authority for the past year to implement the Plan2Farm project.
The program is all about helping farmers take a deep dive into their business and plan for the future.
This lunch is the culmination of the 12-month project that showcases key outcomes from the program and shares key principles that farmers can use in their own businesses.
Keynote speakers include investment manager Angus Ingram from Kilter Rural who will share insights into developing resilient irrigation businesses.
Farm business consultant Daryl Poole from RMCG will provide a seasonal water update and Paul Blackshaw from Meridian Agriculture will showcase farm businesses that are working towards resilient systems.
The program has allowed farmers to proactively assess their business. Some of the key aspects discussed have included using water efficiently, developing irrigation infrastructure, budgeting and strong financial reporting, building a water portfolio to complement the farming operation seasonal cropping plans, diversification of enterprise and succession planning.
This project has received funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and enabled farmers to access professional support and guidance on how to set up their business more resilient into the future.
The lunch will be held at Pyramid Hill Senior Citizens on Thursday, June 23 from 11am to 2.30 pm.
There is no cost to attend, however registration is essential.
More information and to register visit the Irrigated Cropping Council's website or contact Mel Mann on mel.mann@irrigatedcroppingcouncil.com.au or 0447 803 305.
