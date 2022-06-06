Bendigo Advertiser

That COVID test you paid for could be tax deductible, according to the ATO

By Robyn Wuth
Updated June 6 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:21am
Anyone who paid for a work-related COVID-19 test may be able to claim it as a tax deduction.

Taxpayers who paid for a COVID-19 test for work-related purposes or bought their own PPE could be able to claim it as a deduction, the Australian Tax Office says.

