Barac all smiles after Madam Auckland breakthrough

ELMORE trainer Frank Barac will head to Shepparton on a high on Tuesday night with Madam Reactor.
The 77-year-old hobby trainer is aiming to make it two wins from his last two starters following the breakthrough success of Madam Auckland at Maryborough on Friday.
Advertisement
The chestnut pacing mare's first win was a long time coming, arriving at start number 25.
It was not for a lack of ability that it took that long; Barac insists the four-year-old daughter of Auckland Reactor and the mare Madam Altissimo has ample of it, but as can often happen in racing, things don't always go to plan.
"It was about time that little kid won for me," he said with a laugh.
"It's been a little while. After her run at Cobram (last November) I gave her three months off - gave her a long break and she has come back a little better.
"She's always been a bit immature, but the ability is there.
"She works really good at home, but going to the track she goes to water.
"Some of her races she didn't seem to put in, but hopefully with a win now she can keep on going."
Barac paid plenty of credit to driver Josh Duggan for the mare's performance.
"What a drive - you couldn't have wished for better," he said.
"He had to go to Mildura on Friday night after Maryborough and he drove a couple of winners up there.
"It was a good day for him; he's a very underrated driver."
Topping a great day for Barac and his family, Madam Auckland collected her VicBred bonus.
The early plan is for the mare to race again at Bendigo on June 14.
"She ran a good race there at Lord's Raceway last week (May 27), she came out pretty quick and she led, but she just needed that run," Barac said.
More pressing will be the hopes of Madam Auckland's full older sister Madam Reactor at Shepparton.
The five-year-old is returning to the scene of her win two starts ago on May 3.
She followed that with a third on the same track 15 days later when she led and battled on well for third behind the Julie Douglas-trained Urus, who finished second at Melton on Saturday night.
Advertisement
"She always runs in the money - I don't think with missed out once in the last four months," Barac said.
"She's always up there and some of those runs could have been wins as there were only inches in it
"She's drawn poorly in seven, but we have James Herbertson on who is in good form."
Madam Reactor has two wins and five placings from nine starts this season, for earnings of $15,540.
READ MORE: Madam Reactor books rare trip to Melton
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.