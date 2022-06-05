Bendigo Pioneers break NAB League duck in fine style

The Bendigo Pioneers broke through for their first win of the NAB League season when they upset the Western Jets by 26 points on Sunday.
After five losses and one draw from their first six games, the Pioneers showed some grit to run out 14.5 (89) to 9.9 (63) winners.
Advertisement
"The boys really enjoyed it (the win),'' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"We've had plenty of chances to win games, but I thought today we made our own luck, we weren't waiting for something to happen.
"It was reward for effort and the players deserved it."
Read more: Catch up on the weekend's footy news
The Pioneers made a brilliant start and led by 26 points five minutes into the second quarter.
However, not for the first time this season they had a lapse that had the potential to cost them the game.
The Jets kicked four unanswered goals to grab a slender one-point lead at the main break.
That lead became seven points when the Jets kicked the first goal of the third term.
The Pioneers needed a spark and they got it through key forward Eli Pearce.
Pearce kicked three goals for the quarter as the Pioneers kicked five of the next six majors to lead by 18 points at the final change.
This time there was to be no mental lapse.
18 points was as close as the Jets would get in the final term.
Pearce finished with four goals, midfielder Harley Reid showed his class with an outstanding performance and skipper Harvey Gallagher kicked three goals and had a hand in a number of others.
Match details - Bendigo Pioneers 14.5 (89) d Western Jets 9.9 (63).
Goals - Bendigo: Pearce 4, Gallagher 3, Hamilton, Moore, Murphy, Cameron, P. Kelly, Gordon, Poole. Best - Bendigo: Reid, Pearce, Gallagher, Gordon, Nihill, Worme.
The Pioneers' next game is against Murray Bushrangers in Mildura on Sunday, June 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.