Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Bendigo Pioneers break NAB League duck in fine style

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOUR OF THE BEST: Eli Pearce kicked four goals for the Pioneers against the Jets.

The Bendigo Pioneers broke through for their first win of the NAB League season when they upset the Western Jets by 26 points on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.