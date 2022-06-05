NBL1: Mixed night for Bendigo Braves on home court

A huge second half propelled the Bendigo Braves men to an impressive 90-73 win over the Ringwood Hawks on Saturday night.
In arguably their best team performance of the NBL1 South season, the Braves outscored the visitors by 16 second points in the second half and had five players score in double figures.
Import Malcolm Bernard found his range, scoring 22 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists.
Jake Lloyd was important with 18 points on 8-13 shooting, while Kuany Kuany (15 points) and Sidy Mohamed Djitte (12 points and 18 boards) were key contributors.
Luke Rosendale came off the bench to score 14 points, including four three-pointers.
The Braves won the rebound count 48-40 and restricted the Hawks to 37.5 per cent shooting from the field.
After a slow start to the seaosn the Braves men have won three of their past five games to jump to 14th on the ladder.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Braves women's winning run came to a halt in NBL1 South action on Saturday night.
After winning six games on the trot, the Braves lost a thriller to the Ringwood Hawks 78-77.
After trailing by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, the Braves stormed home but fell one point short of the Hawks.
The Braves hit the front inside the final three minutes of the game, but Ringwood star Marena Whittle scored five unanswered points to give the Hawks a three-point lead.
A Kelly Wilson bucket brought the Braves back within one point, but the home side didn't score again and the Hawks clung on 78-77.
Tess Madegn (24 points) and Wilson (23 points) led the way for the Braves, who now have a 7-2 record and are in fourth place on the ladder.
The Hawks, who had Whittle score a game-high 27 points, moved into second place with an 8-2 record.
