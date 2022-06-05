Bendigo Advertiser

All abilities sports day comes to Bendigo

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 5 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL WELCOME: Everyone is invited to attend the all abilities sports day on June 28. Picture: FILE

PEOPLE with disabilities are encouraged to come and try their hand at a plethora of different sports on Tuesday June 28.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.