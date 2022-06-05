All abilities sports day comes to Bendigo

PEOPLE with disabilities are encouraged to come and try their hand at a plethora of different sports on Tuesday June 28.
Hosted by Lifely and SportsRulz Australia, the event will feature sports including soccer, badminton, table tennis and netball.
SportsRulz director Pam Dawkins said the day was designed to give people in the community a taste of what's available to them in the region.
"Since we're coming out of COVID we want to try and encourage people with disabilities to get back out there and play sport," she said.
"We want to give people a taster and see what's around in Bendigo."
"We know that with netball a lot of people with disabilities try out for mainstream teams but don't get in because there are so many people that want to play," she said.
"So it's a good opportunity for us to see how many people are interested and then maybe we can form a team, or they can get their skills up to go into mainstream sport in the future."
Whether people have played sport before or are just keen to come and have some fun, Ms Dawkins said everyone is invited to attend.
Registrations will happen on the day and there will also be a free sausage sizzle for participants.
The event will take place between 11am and 2pm on Tuesday June 28 at Bendigo Majorleague Indoor Sports.
